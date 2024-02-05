Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League have announced that Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will take place on Monday 11 March at 8pm in an overdue set of TV picks released on Monday. The clash at Stamford Bridge will once again see Newcastle United fans unable to get back home on trains following the conclusion of the game.

Having seen recent games against Liverpool and Fulham also moved making it impossible for fans to catch trains home - and their game at the end of the month against Arsenal suffering a similar fate, Wor Flags protested these kick-off times with a display in the Gallowgate ahead of Saturday’s game with Luton Town. Alongside examples of games which make it impossible for Newcastle fans to travel home post-match, a short but simple banner read: ‘TV before fans’.

The group also released a statement, labelling these kick-off times as ‘disgusting’ and calling on the relevant bodies, the FA, Premier League and TV broadcasters, to address the issues. However, it seems those pleas have fallen on deaf ears with Newcastle United fans once again being forced to travel to and from the capital for a night time kick-off. That game will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

Newcastle’s clash against West Ham at St James’ Park has also been moved for TV broadcast. That match will take place on Saturday 30 March at 12:30pm - giving Hammers fans very little time to get from London on the morning of that game. TNT Sports will show that match.

Newcastle’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 16 March has been unaffected by the latest picks and will be a traditional 3pm kick-off as it stands. However, that game could be moved if Newcastle defeat Blackburn Rovers in their FA Cup clash at the end of February. The FA Cup Quarter-Finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 16, meaning that game against Palace will be moved should Eddie Howe’s side progress at Ewood Park.