Newcastle United have made a promising start to the Premier League season and will head into this weekend’s visit to Fulham looking to preserve their unbeaten record.

Sunday’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers ensured Eddie Howe’s men have claimed ten points from their opening four games of the campaign and sit level on points with second placed Arsenal and just two points behind current leaders and reigning champions Manchester City.

That is all a far cry from the mess Howe inherited when he succeeded Steve Bruce at St James Park just under three years ago. Ahead of his first game in charge, the Magpies were sat second from bottom in the Premier League table and were without a win to their name.

Slowly but surely, United improved under the former Bournemouth boss, and although there have been highs and lows, there is no doubt the Magpies are in a far better place than when Howe and trusted assistant Jason Tindall walked through the door. But where would Newcastle sit in a Premier League table based on results since Howe’s appointment?

