Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe highlighted some key contributors to his side’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle came from 1-0 down to secure three points in the final 15 minutes of normal time with two long-range strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes. It saw The Magpies continue their unbeaten start to the new season and move up to third in the table with 10 points from their opening four games.

With Newcastle trailing 1-0 heading into the closing stages of the game, Schar drew the side level with a strike from distance that deflected off Wolves defender Craig Dawson and into the top left corner of the goal. It marked a welcome return to the side for the Swiss defender after a three-match red card suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schar hadn’t featured for Newcastle since the opening day of the season against Southampton in which he was controversially shown a straight red card for violent conduct. But he was straight back into the starting line-up following his suspension.

Reflecting on Schar’s strike, Howe told The Gazette: “I think it is what we needed. We had a few moments but we hadn’t had a clear sight of goal that we wanted and it maybe had to take something like that.

“Fabian has got the quality to score those types of unbelievable goals for a centre-half - it’s another one for his collection. That gave us a lift and changed the dynamic in the stadium so it was an absolutely pivotal moment in the game.”

Schar is likely to retain his spot in the starting line-up for Saturday’s trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off). Another player who played a crucial role in the win aside from Schar and the matchwinner Barnes, was goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schar's deflected long-ranger sent Newcastle on their way to turn the game around. | AFP via Getty Images

Pope has started every match for Newcastle this season having missed the majority of the second half of last season due to injury. He returned to the England squad during the international break and continued his impressive start to the campaign with several vital saves in the game - the highlight of which came in stoppage time as he tipped Matheus Cunha’s goalbound volley to safety to confirm three points for his side.

“I’m really pleased for Nick because whenever a player goes away on international duty, and I’ve said this before, there is always a different dynamic,” Howe said. “The players we have to keep here we can really focus on what they’re doing and we’re in tune with their performances.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope | Getty Images

“Players go away and they miss our contact time and there is always that trust of how they’re going to come back but Nick’s come back and you can see the impact he has on the team and [against Wolves] he makes two or three great saves that ultimately help us win the game. He’s a top-class goalkeeper and I’m delighted for him.”

Newcastle’s form dipped last season following Pope’s dislocated shoulder injury in December as the side were knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in his absence. The 32-year-old’s return to regular first-team football has been a big boost to Newcastle this season with only three goals conceded in their opening four Premier League games.

Pope has also lost just one of his last 15 Premier League matches for Newcastle, winning 10.