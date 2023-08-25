£18m Chelsea midfielder wanted by Newcastle United joins Nottingham Forest
Premier League transfer news: One former Newcastle United ‘target’ has joined Nottingham Forest on-loan.
Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan-deal. The highly-rated Brazilian joined Chelsea in January from Vasco de Gama but was loaned back to the Brazilian club to continue his development.
Newcastle United were linked with a move for the teenager before he made the £18m switch to Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window. Santos is yet to play in the Premier League but his move to the City Ground will give him great exposure to senior football in England.
Forest need to bolster their midfield options following the departure of Jack Colback this summer and the potential exit of Jonjo Shelvey. Shelvey will be allowed to leave the City Ground this summer after falling down the pecking order under Steve Cooper - despite joining the club just seven months ago. Leeds United have emerged as surprise contenders for Shelvey’s signature as they continue their rebuild under Daniel Farke.