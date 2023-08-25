Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan-deal. The highly-rated Brazilian joined Chelsea in January from Vasco de Gama but was loaned back to the Brazilian club to continue his development.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for the teenager before he made the £18m switch to Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window. Santos is yet to play in the Premier League but his move to the City Ground will give him great exposure to senior football in England.