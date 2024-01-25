£38m Newcastle United star teases injury return after four months out
Newcastle United injury news: Harvey Barnes has teased his potential return to action.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harvey Barnes has teased his return to action on social media as the winger passes the four month mark since his last appearance in black and white. Barnes hasn’t featured for the Magpies since being substituted early on during their 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in late September.
An initial timeframe had suggested that the former Leicester City man would be back around the turn of the new year, however, a setback in his recovery means it could be February when he finally makes his return to action. Taking to Instagram, Barnes posted to his story a picture of him with Adidas football boots on and a full battery emoji - hinting that a return in the near future could be on the cards.
Speaking about the winger following the defeat to Manchester City last time out, Eddie Howe admitted that Barnes was ‘closer’ to a return. "Harvey is getting closer.” He said. “He hasn't trained with the group but he's been running on the grass, had his boots back on and kicking balls around. We're pleased with his progress currently but he still has a long way to go."
Barnes scored on his debut for Newcastle, netting Newcastle’s fifth in their 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the season. The Magpies face Villa in their next Premier League match on Tuesday night, however, they have a tricky FA Cup tie away at Craven Cottage against Fulham to navigate before their trip to Villa Park.