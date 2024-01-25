Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harvey Barnes has teased his return to action on social media as the winger passes the four month mark since his last appearance in black and white. Barnes hasn’t featured for the Magpies since being substituted early on during their 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in late September.

An initial timeframe had suggested that the former Leicester City man would be back around the turn of the new year, however, a setback in his recovery means it could be February when he finally makes his return to action. Taking to Instagram, Barnes posted to his story a picture of him with Adidas football boots on and a full battery emoji - hinting that a return in the near future could be on the cards.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the winger following the defeat to Manchester City last time out, Eddie Howe admitted that Barnes was ‘closer’ to a return. "Harvey is getting closer.” He said. “He hasn't trained with the group but he's been running on the grass, had his boots back on and kicking balls around. We're pleased with his progress currently but he still has a long way to go."