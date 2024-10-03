£40m Newcastle United star facing Premier League ban after Man City incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Newcastle United players are at risk of a Premier League suspension following the opening six games of the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Joelinton is just one booking away from a one-match Premier League ban after being shown four yellow cards in Newcastle’s first six league matches. Meanwhile, defender Dan Burn is two bookings away from a one match ban with three yellow cards to his name so far.

Joelinton was shown a yellow card during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday for a foul on Erling Haaland in the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match. Last season, Newcastle saw Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier all pick up such suspensions.

Guimaraes was also one booking away from a two-match suspension during the second half of the campaign but managed to go 11 consecutive matches without a booking to avoid a ban.

Now, Joelinton must make it until matchday 20 without picking up another booking in order to avoid suspension. Burn must avoid another two bookings while Bruno Guimaraes must avoid three yellow cards in Newcastle’s next 13 matches having been booked twice already this season.

Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff all have one booking each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes | Getty Images

Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season as things stand is away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

During the 2022-23 season, Joelinton served a one-match ban for five bookings and a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards and now risks another ban this campaign.

No player has been booked more than four times in the Premier League so far this season.

There are still 13 games to play before the five-booking cut-off point. At that stage, the threshold moves to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.

Next up for Newcastle United is a trip to Everton on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) before the October international break.