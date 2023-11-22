Newcastle United return to Champions League action when they face PSG in a must-win game at the Parc Des Princes.

PSG defender Marquinhos is a doubt to face Newcastle United next week after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty. Marquinhos was withdrawn at half-time of Brazil’s defeat to Argentina and now faces a race against time to be fit for PSG’s clash with AS Monaco at the weekend before the visit of Newcastle United.

Potentially losing the Brazilian, who captained his national side against the world champions, is a big blow for PSG after they confirmed earlier this week that midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery would be ruled-out of action until the end of the year with an ankle injury. The 17-year-old grabbed the assist for Lucas Hernandez’s strike at St James’ Park during the reverse fixture but will play no part in the clash at the Parc Des Princes.

With Zaire-Emery to miss Tuesday's game and Marquinhos a doubt for the clash, the Ligue 1 champions would have effectively lost the spine of the team that started the reverse fixture and one that they have built their successes on so far this term. Star player Kylian Mbappe began France’s 2-2 draw with Greece on the bench and was introduced to proceedings after the hour mark, replacing fellow PSG teammate Randal Kolo Muani at the OPAP Arena.