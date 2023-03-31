BBC Sport’s Chris Sutton has made a very promising prediction for Newcastle United ahead of their clash with Manchester United this weekend. The former striker has revealed he expects Alexander Isak to help the Magpies claim a win at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies will be seeking revenge after their Carabao Cup final defeat last month and they could move as high as third in the Premier League table if they can take all three points. With Isak’s form currently improving ever game, Sutton has predicted the forward’s ‘cutting edge’ to be the difference.

In his column, Sutton wrote: “I’ve been wrong about Manchester United a few times this season but I don’t think their form has been that great recently, whatever their results have been like.

“It would still not surprise me at all if Erik ten Hag’s side went to St James’ Park and won but this is an enormous game in the fight for the top four and I am expecting Newcastle United to rise to the occasion.

“I like the way the Magpies play and, although they have not always turned that into goals, they’ve had more of a cutting edge since Alexander Isak returned to full fitness. I have a feeling the Sweden striker will make the difference again here.W

Despite spending four months on the sidelines earlier this season, Isak has bounced back and has been key for Newcastle in recent weeks. The 23-year-old now has six goals in only 10 league appearances with three of them coming in consecutive wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

Meanwhile, another Newcastle attacker that will be hoping to enjoy some positive form after the break is Garang Kuol. The youngster joined Hearts on loan during the January transfer window but has failed to register a goal or an assist in his seven appearances in Scotland so far.

However, Kuol enjoyed a bit more success whilst on international duty with Australia, becoming the fourth youngest ever goalscorer for the Socceroos as he netted in their 3-1 win over Ecuador.

Hearts boss, Robbie Neilson, is now hopeful that Kuol’s success with Australia will allow him to kick on for Hearts.

Speaking ahead of their meeting with Kilmarnock, as per The Herald, Neilson said: “I’m delighted for him. He’s probably not got as much game-time as he’d like [at Hearts]. But we knew bringing him here and we spoke with Newcastle, it is a big development for him coming here.

“You can see in the Australia games, coming on at the end, I would like to give him more game-time and I’m sure he will get that

“It’s [about] European football, getting used to that and being away from home. He was an 18-year-old kid who has come away from Australia, plonked down in the UK and straight up to Edinburgh. He has taken time to develop.