Former Newcastle United coach John Carver has admitted that Scotland have Tino Livramento on their radar as the former Southampton man impresses at St James’ Park. Livramento had to be patient at the beginning of the campaign as a settled back four were kept intact by Eddie Howe, however, injuries mean that he has been afforded the opportunity to start games in recent times and the 21-year-old has impressed when selected by Howe.

This form has earned him a call-up to the England Under-21’s squad, however, Carver, who works as an assistant to Steve Clarke with Scotland, has admitted that they are keeping an eye on his progress - along with a couple of Livramento’s Newcastle United teammates.

Carver said: “He’s a super player. As you know, it’s no secret Newcastle’s my team. I watch that team more than anybody.

“And he’s been absolutely outstanding. But, again, he’s a young boy, he’s a young player developing. He’s trying to find his way in the Newcastle team and because of the injury situation he’s in there.

Tino Livramento has impressed for Newcastle United in recent times.

“Listen, if he’s got some sort of relation who is Scottish then we have to look at it. It’s then down to what he decides and they decide.

“It’s a difficult situation when you’re dealing with such a young player. And a bit like Anderson, he’s mature for his age, which is why he’s been in the team.

“But you have to give these players time to develop and trying to make decisions. They are big decisions for their future.”

Carver continued: “He’s on the radar, for sure. I think I’ve spoken about it in the past. He’s on the radar and as Anderson was, and Barnes is, and many others out there.

“The one thing I will stress, it’s important, though, that the players who are coming to play for Scotland want to play for Scotland.

“And I’ve always stressed this since I’ve been here, these players want to be here and want to be part of it. That’s the most important thing. But that’s for the future.”