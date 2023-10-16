Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spain’s win over Norway on Sunday ensured that Scotland will play at Euro 2024 next summer. Despite an imposing group that also included Erling Haaland’s Norway, Scotland will play at next summer’s Euros after missing out on last winter’s World Cup in the play-offs.

Their qualification, however, means two Newcastle United players now have huge decisions to make on their respective international futures. Both Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson are eligible to represent Scotland and with a European Championship now on the horizon, the pair now face a huge call.

Barnes has featured for England at senior level, however, he is still eligible to play for Scotland - although his injury problems mean he will only be available during March’s international break having already been ruled-out of November’s international period. Barnes, whose only England cap came back in 2020, was overlooked by Gareth Southgate last season, despite a brilliant campaign for Leicester City that saw him net 13 Premier League goals.

Anderson, meanwhile, was called-up to the Scotland squad in September, but withdrew from international duty before a ball had been kicked. Anderson is on both Scotland and England’s radars and Steve Clarke, who coached at Newcastle United at the turn of the century, hasn’t ruled-out a potential future call-up for the Magpies midfielder. Clarke said: "If he doesn't choose England, yeah.

"Elliot is a young man making his way in the game. He's got a big decision to make international-wise so let's just give the boy time and space to make that decision."

John Carver, who has worked alongside Clarke with the Tartan Army, echoed these sentiments and wanted to ensure that Anderson was given time to make a decision. Carver said: “We have to respect and give him the time to make his decision.

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes

“He’s a young lad, he’s developing as a player and developing in the right direction. He needs to be given a little bit of time with his family.

“We’ve not put him under any pressure whatsoever. I think that’s the best way to deal with it and we’ll see how it progresses in the future.”

Both Carver and Clarke have stressed the need to give Anderson time to decide on his international future, however, an opportunity to play at a major tournament doesn’t come around too often and with Euro 2024 less than eight months away - both players now have a soft deadline to work around. Of course, form and fitness will dictate whether both, either, or neither player is picked by Clarke for their upcoming games.

Scotland face France in a friendly match on Tuesday night before games against Georgia and Norway conclude their qualifiers. England, meanwhile, can secure their qualification for Euro 2024 with a win over Italy at Wembley.

