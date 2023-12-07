Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche believes that Jordan Pickford will be able to add ‘calmness’ to his game with the Everton man expected to come under plenty of pressure from travelling Newcastle United supporters this evening. Pickford, who rose through the academy at Sunderland before moving to Goodison Park for £30m in 2017, often portrays the pantomime villain during games between the Magpies and the Toffees.

But Dyche believes that the Three Lions stopper has improved his mental side of the game and backs 29-year-old to perform well this evening. Dyche said: “I think it’s a work in progress with him that calmness because I’ve spoken to him about it, I think he’s a top keeper anyway but when he finds that calmness to his game I think he’s even better. He makes good decisions, he knows he can play with his feet and make saves and he’s incredibly experienced, he’s a top keeper, no shadow of a doubt.

“When you’re at his level of the market and you’ve played in so many big games for different reasons, I think eventually you push all that away from you. It’s one of those things, the older you get in the game you’re probably going to get question marks and heat from the opposition supporters, that’s probably generally true, but you just get better at brushing it all away – his focus will be on the game, I’m sure of that, I don’t think he’s worried about anyone else.”

Previous encounters with Newcastle United fans have seen Pickford jeered from the stands - which has sometimes seemingly affected his game. After saving a penalty and seeing his side head into half-time 2-0 to the good against Rafa Benitez’ Newcastle back in March 2019, a pumped up Pickford was beaten softly three times in the second period in front of the Gallowgate as an Ayoze Perez double and Salomon Rondon strike completed a memorable Newcastle United turnaround.