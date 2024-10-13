Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

One of Newcastle United’s former Champions League opponents could be set to hand a transfer opportunity to the Magpies during the January transfer window.

After a prolonged and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer, Newcastle believed to have placed a centre-back high on their list of priorities for the new year. Although long-term injury victims Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are both expected to return to contention in late December, Newcastle will still pursue a centre-back in January as they face a major decision over the latter of that duo with the Magpies club captain now in the final year of his current contract.

Interest in Eagles star Guehi is believed to remain alive but a number of other centre-backs have been monitored by Newcastle throughout the last 12 months. Speculation in Italy has suggested the Magpies are still keen on a move for AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, who faced Eddie Howe’s side with the Serie A giants in last season’s Champions League group stages. The former Chelsea academy product moved to the San Siro on an initial loan deal in January 2021 before converting that into a permanent switch during the following summer.

Speaking last year of his time in Milan, the England defender said: "Before I came to Milan, I knew how big the club was, but actually being there and seeing how the fans are, you saw how they were today. They are so passionate about the team and all through Italy they are the same. Different style, obviously different language, those kind of things play a part. It has been such a great learning experience for me because I grew up my whole life in England, learning a certain type of way. Coming here and learning a different type of football with people like Paolo, who have been helping me a lot, and all the great players who have played here. I have just tried to take it as much as I can. It is not easy because it is very different to England but I'm loving every minute of it."

Tomori has racked up 150 appearances for Milan over the last three years - but Milan Live have reported the former Chelsea man could be allowed to leave the club over the coming months as the likes of Matteo Grabia, Aleksandar Pavlovic and one-time Newcastle target Malick Thiaw currently sit above him in the pecking order. After making an error in Milan’s recent 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina, Tomori is said to be set for a spell out of the side and that could mean a return to the Premier League is ‘inevitable’. Newcastle are said to be one reported suitor after ‘knocking on the door’ for Tomori during the summer transfer window - but the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham United and Fulham are also said to be keen on a potential deal.