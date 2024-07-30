Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add more new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Southampton, Real Sociedad and Champions League newcomers Girona are showing an interest in former Newcastle United transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward is rapidly closing in on a century of appearances for the Bundesliga giants after making his senior debut as a substitute for current Manchester City star Erling Haaland in the latter stages of a 5-2 win at Hertha Berlin in November 2020. A Champions League debut followed against Zenit Saint Petersburg in December of the same before Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goalscorer when he found the net against Union Berlin days later.

Moukoko has continued to feature for Dortmund in recent seasons and made a late substitute appearance in their 2-0 home win against Newcastle in last season’s Champions League group stages after remaining as an unused substitute at St James Park two weeks earlier. However, the young forward made just six starts in all competitions last season and there had been suggestions the Magpies were keen to secure his services as they looked to boost their forward options.

With game-time at a premium, Moukoko’s agent Patrick Williams has hit out at the Bundesliga club suggesting they have broken promises made during negotiations over a new deal he agreed in January 2023.

Speaking to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Williams said: "Youssoufa has a huge potential, which unfortunately he couldn‘t show last season. He was promised a lot before he signed, but it wasn't realized. He was always only interested in playing and in his development - not in anything else just like the media reports always claimed. I say BVB is making a mistake in giving Youssoufa away. With so little playing time, everyone will know that Youssoufa's market value will be low and Dortmund can't expect much. We wanted it to be different, but that's the football business. Youssoufa is totally clear in his mind, extremely focused and knows what he wants to drive his career forward."

With speculation over Moukoko’s future at Dortmund still ongoing Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger has now claimed the young forward ‘wants to leave’ the Bundesliga club and named Girona, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Southampton as clubs that could make a move for the youngster. Berger also reveals Moukoko has a preference for a move outside of the Bundesliga and described a move to St Paul as ‘out of the question’.

