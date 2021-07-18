The 20-year-old goalkeeper starts this afternoon’s friendly with Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie and Martin Dubravka unavailable.

"Unfortunately, Karl Darlow has tested positive for Covid-19, and it's affected the goalkeepers, with Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman coming into relatively close contact, and needing to self-isolate,” said United head coach Steve Bruce "Thankfully, everyone else has been tested again, and all those test results were negative.”

Callum Wilson – who has taken the No.9 shirt this season – starts against York City. Midfielder Isaac Hayden will make his return from the knee injury which sidelined him late last season, while winger Allan Saint-Maximin is among the substitutes. Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is among those not invovled.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Langley, Murphy, Fernandez, Lascelles, Watts, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Thompson, Clark, Dummett, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Lewis, Muto.