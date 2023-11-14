Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been given fresh hope of landing one of their long-term transfer targets.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is yet to sign a new contract with the Basque-outfit, meaning Newcastle United could negotiate a pre-contract deal with the 21-year-old when the January transfer window opens. Williams has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a while now and, as revealed by his agent, he could be on the move this summer.

As picked up by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Williams’ agent has revealed they are ‘still waiting’ for progression in negotiations over a new contract: Romano posted: ‘Nico Williams’ agent: “His contract will expire in June. We should not forget that situation”.

“Athletic know what Nico wants since long time but there’s still no formal bid on the table to sign new deal. We’re still waiting”, told El Correo.’

If Williams does not sign a new deal to extend his stay at San Mames, then the Magpies would be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal with him in January. If they can agree a deal, then Williams would complete the season in La Liga before moving to St James’ Park on a free transfer when the summer transfer window opens.

Williams, whose older brother Inaki also plays for Athletic Club, featured against the Magpies in a pre-season match at St James’ Park last summer and has been a long-term target for the club as they look to add depth and youth to their squad. The 21-year-old has scored once and registered five assists this season and has represented Spain on ten occasions.