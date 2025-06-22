Some of Newcastle United's rivals for a place in the Champions League have been busy during the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are still waiting to conclude their first major piece of business during the summer transfer window.

As it stands, the acquisition of Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero is the only incoming deal completed by the Magpies and the former Malaga winger is expected to spend next season on loan elsewhere before returning to Tyneside to challenge for a place in Eddie Howe’s first team squad next summer.

There have been some departures with left-back Jamal Lewis departing the club after his contract came to an end and Lloyd Kelly’s loan deal to Serie A giants Juventus was officially converted into a permanent move to Turin. Clarity over the futures of striker Callum Wilson and veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy is also awaited after it was confirmed both players have been offered a chance to prolong their stay on Tyneside.

Newcastle are expected to ramp up their attempts to boost Howe’s first team ranks over the next fortnight and are believed to be targeting a goalkeeper, a centre back, a versatile forward and a striker before the transfer window comes to a close in the early deals of September. A whole host of players have been linked with moves to Tyneside since the end of last season with the likes of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro and Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi all routinely reported as Magpies targets.

What is certain is that Newcastle will add to their squad before the window closes and will look to give Howe a chance to build on a season that brought Carabao Cup final success and a return to the Champions League. After a number of frustrating transfer windows where United seemed to be chained by the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, allowing the former Bournemouth boss to go into battle for major honours with an enhanced squad is the least Howe deserves.

But what about the clubs that will also be eyeing a Champions League spot when the new season gets underway in August?

What transfer business has been completed by Newcastle United’s Champions League rivals?

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Although the opening weeks of the summer transfer window have been relatively quiet for Newcastle, the same could not be said of some of the other top eight sides in last season’s Premier League. Leading the way are champions Liverpool, who have counteracted the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold with moves for Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Chelsea aren’t too far behind after the Blues built on the momentum of their Europa Conference League winning campaign by completing deals for Ipswich Town youngster Liam Delap, Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr and Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essuogo. But what business have the rest of last season’s top eight concluded during an intriguing summer transfer window?

Arsenal

In: None Out: Jorginho - Flamengo, free, Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free, Nuno Taveres - Lazio, undisclosed, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed

Aston Villa

In: Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa Out: Robin Olsen - released, Rico Richards - Port Vale, undisclosed, Josh Feeney - Huddersfield, loan

Brighton and Hove Albion

In: Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona, £9m, Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m, Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed, Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos, £31.7m Out: None

Chelsea

In: Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m, Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m, Dario Essugo - Sporting, undisclosed, Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, undisclosed Out: Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed, Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed

Liverpool

In: Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen, £116m, Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m, Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m, Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m, Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m

Manchester City

In: Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m, Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36.3m, Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed, Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m Out: Kevin De Bruyne - released, Napoli, Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed, Scott Carson - released

Nottingham Forest

In: None Out: Harry Toffolo - released, Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed