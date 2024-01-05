Sunderland v Newcastle United: The Black Cats could be without one of their key players on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland boss Michael Beale has labelled Patrick Roberts as a ‘major doubt’ for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United. Roberts missed Sunderland’s win over Preston North End on New Year’s Day after picking up a muscle injury during their previous outing and Beale, who is taking charge of just his fifth game as Black Cats boss, has admitted he may be without the winger on Saturday.

"Patrick is a big doubt for Saturday's game," Beale said, before elaborating on his injury issues. "I'll have to make a call on him later in the week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paddy has got an issue with his calf which we think we've caught at the right time, but we certainly don't want to rush him because we know what the schedule is going to be like towards the end of the season.

“And it was nice in a way because we hadn't had Alex Pritchard available for a couple of games, and it worked out for us in a way because he was fantastic at the weekend. At the moment we don't have any other injury issues off the back of the Preston game.”