Sunderland boss provides huge injury update on ex-Celtic star ahead of Newcastle United clash
Sunderland v Newcastle United: The Black Cats could be without one of their key players on Saturday.
Sunderland boss Michael Beale has labelled Patrick Roberts as a ‘major doubt’ for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United. Roberts missed Sunderland’s win over Preston North End on New Year’s Day after picking up a muscle injury during their previous outing and Beale, who is taking charge of just his fifth game as Black Cats boss, has admitted he may be without the winger on Saturday.
"Patrick is a big doubt for Saturday's game," Beale said, before elaborating on his injury issues. "I'll have to make a call on him later in the week.
“Paddy has got an issue with his calf which we think we've caught at the right time, but we certainly don't want to rush him because we know what the schedule is going to be like towards the end of the season.
“And it was nice in a way because we hadn't had Alex Pritchard available for a couple of games, and it worked out for us in a way because he was fantastic at the weekend. At the moment we don't have any other injury issues off the back of the Preston game.”
The Black Cats go into Saturday’s game having taken seven points from their last three Championship games. Newcastle United, meanwhile, head to the Stadium of Light having lost seven of their last eight games in all competition and without the services of a clutch of key players. Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson will all miss the match whilst Kieran Trippier, who didn’t feature at Anfield on New Year’s Day, is a doubt for the game.