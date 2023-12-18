Sunderland have appointed a new head coach, just over two weeks before they face Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Michael Beale as their new head coach. Beale will replace Tony Mowbray who was sacked as Black Cats manager just-shy of a fortnight ago.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We have monitored Michael’s career for some time and we are delighted to have reached an agreement for him to become our new Head Coach. He has an excellent and well-founded reputation for developing players and he is an outstanding progressive coach, who is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our structure alongside Mike Dodds and the wider team.

“We continue to trust in our established process of identifying the right candidates to take us forward at these junctures and although Michael has had a setback, we feel we are getting him at the right time in his coaching journey and our journey as a Club.”

The Black Cats were defeated by Bristol City at the weekend with Beale’s first game in charge set to come against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. They then face Hull City on Boxing Day and games against Rotherham United and Preston North End before Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to Wearside for their meeting in the Third Round of the FA Cup.