The escape route still open for Jack Colback after Newcastle United snub
Jack Colback looks set to continue kicking his heels at Newcastle United after being snubbed by Steve Bruce – but there are still escape routes open to him.
The 29-year-old was left out of Bruce’s plans after the close of the top flight transfer window on August 8, despite hopes that he could resurrect his Newcastle career after Rafa Benitez’s departure.
Bruce’s arrival had looked to give Colback a second chance at his boyhood club and he featured heavily in pre-season but ultimately found himself omitted from Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad.
The £50,000-a-week man still has a year left on his contract, but looks unlikely to play any football having failed to follow Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons out of the door on loan on Monday to either one of Scotland’s sides, League One or Europe.
Colback’s options are sparse. It seems likely he will sit tight at United until January at least, though the Magpies could offer to pay up his contract.
But, should he fancy it, there are some windows that remain open – although, it would require a change in culture and direction.
The window in the UAE does not close until September 30, while Portugal’s runs to September 22. Even further afield Argentina’s is open until September 24 and the one in Mexico slams shut on Thursday. The A-League in Australia open their window in the winter.
They are left-field options, but would offer Colback a chance of football this season which he won’t get on Tyneside.