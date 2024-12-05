The official reason Kieran Trippier missed Newcastle United v Liverpool

Kieran Trippier dropped out of the Newcastle United matchday squad for Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park.

After returning after seven weeks out with a hamstring injury as a late substitute against West Ham United last week, Trippier was an unused substitute against Crystal Palace on Saturday and dropped out of the squad entirely in the midweek match against Liverpool.

After the match, head coach Eddie Howe explained Trippier’s absence.

“Just an illness problem for him,” The Magpies boss told The Gazette.

Trippier has had a difficult past 12 months at Newcastle after admitting his form dropped badly last December and he was subject to a transfer bid from Bayern Munich in January before suffering a calf injury that stunted his end to the 2023-24 campaign.

A limited pre-season followed after representing England at Euro 2024 as Tino Livramento moved into the starting right-back position in Howe’s squad. Trippier has started just three Premier League games for Newcastle this season with his last coming two months ago at Everton.

After recording double figures in assists in each of the last two seasons, Trippier’s creative qualities have been missed by Newcastle this season, according to Howe.

“We’ve certainly missed his attacking attributes and his range, and what he brings,” Howe added. “He’s improving physically. He hasn’t played consistently now for quite a long time, so getting him back in that rhythm where he can feel 100% fit will take a little bit of time.

“But he’s certainly closer than he was, and touch wood, he’s solved the hamstring problem that he had.”