The remarkable Newcastle United and Everton statistic that underlines the great progress made under Eddie Howe

That’s because, for the first time since matchweek one, when only alphabetical order separated Newcastle and West Ham, the Magpies will start a game above their opponents in the Premier League table.

28 games and 214 days have passed since that opening day defeat to the Hammers - highlighting the magnitude of Eddie Howe’s achievement to transform a season that looked like being yet another one to end in relegation heartbreak for United.

Newcastle currently find themselves in 14th place, and go into tonight’s game three places and nine points above the Toffees who have picked up just nine points from the last 60 available to them.

In just seven games since the two sides met at St James’s Park, Newcastle have completed a 13-point swing on Frank Lampard’s side who sit outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

