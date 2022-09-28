The shock fee Newcastle United will pay to land international forward
Garang Kuol’s one of the hottest talents in world football – and Newcastle United are close to signing him.
The forward made his debut for Australia in a game against New Zealand at the weekend after an impressive campaign with Central Coast Mariners, and a report in Australia has claimed that his release clause, said to have been triggered on his birthday, is around £360,000.
Kuol – who will need a work permit to play in England – will be loaned to a club on the continent if the move is completed. Portugal has been mooted as a likely destination.
The 18-year-old spoke about his first call-up earlier this month. Kuol said: “I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key. Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want.
"I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”