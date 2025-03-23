Anthony Gordon suffered an injury during England's clash with Albania. | AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from England duty after sustaining an injury against Albania on Friday night.

Gordon didn’t start at Wembley and was instead introduced in the second half of the match by Thomas Tuchel. Gordon was bright during his 20 minutes or so on the pitch, but went down late on with injury.

The Newcastle United man tried to continue, but ended the game in a heap on the floor in front of the dugouts as both managers shook hands following the full-time whistle. Having missed the Magpies’ last two outings because of suspension, including their Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, being forced to sit on the sidelines for a further period of time will be a huge blow for the winger.

Anthony Gordon injury news

England, with Dan Burn and Tino Livramento in tow, face Latvia at Wembley on Monday night (7:45pm kick-off) but Gordon will not be available for Tuchel after it was revealed on Sunday morning that Gordon has withdrawn from the squad. A statement released by the FA confirmed Gordon’s departure, with the 24-year-old set to return to the north east.

‘Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night's 2-0 win over Albania,’ a statement read. ‘The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment.’

Speaking post-match on Friday Tuchel, who oversaw a comfortable win for the Three Lions during his first match in charge, described Gordon’s injury as ‘worrying’: “He looks injured,” Tuchel said.

“First of all I thought it’s his stomach, but it’s his hip and it does not look good. It’s a bit worrying, yeah.”

When will Anthony Gordon play for Newcastle United?

Gordon will now be assessed by Newcastle United’s medical staff before a timeframe on his recovery is revealed. He will certainly not feature in their next outing against Brentford on Wednesday 2 April as he serves the third of his three-match ban.

The trip to Leicester City on Monday 7 April will be the first time Gordon is eligible for selection by Eddie Howe, but this injury could knock that return date back. In his absence, Harvey Barnes has put in a couple of impressive performances, with his assist for Bruno Guimaraes at West Ham giving the Magpies a precious three points before their Carabao CUp final.

Newcastle United have ten games of the season left to play, with six of them to come at St James’ Park. Trips to Leicester City, Aston Villa, Brighton and Arsenal represent some tough challenges on the road for the Magpies as they aim for Champions League qualification.

Lewis Hall remains sidelined with a foot injury and will not feature between now and the end of the campaign. Sven Botman, meanwhile, may return to action before the end of the season but faces a race against time before their final day clash against Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday 25 May. Jamaal Lascelles may also return before the end of the campaign having been absent for almost a year with an ACL injury.