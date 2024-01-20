Newcastle United ‘scout’ Middlesbrough ace who won award alongside Kieran Trippier

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United - according to reports. Hackney has been a regular under Michael Carrick at the Riverside this season and was scouted by the Magpies during their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea earlier this month.

The Mail report that Newcastle may look to Hackney as a potential replacement for Joelinton, should the Brazilian be sold in the summer amid a contract standoff. Hackney, who netted the only goal in their clash with Blues as they hold a slender lead heading to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, was recently voted as NEFWA young player of the year by North East football journalists. Hackney beat off competition from Lewis Miley for the award. Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier was named player of the year.