Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies look set to miss out on one of their defensive ‘targets’ to one of their Premier League rivals.

Genoa defender Radu Dragusin is set to move to the Premier League this winter, however, he will seemingly not be moving to St James’ Park. Dragusin had been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, however, it appears that Tottenham Hotspur will secure his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs and Genoa are ‘in negotiations’ over a deal for the defender. Romano posted on X: ‘Understand negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with Romanian CB. Spurs confident to advance as contacts continue on daily basis.’

Spurs have been long-term admirers of the Romanian international and Genoa will reportedly hold out for a fee of around £26m for the 21-year-old who they signed for just £5m from Juventus in the summer.

Whilst Spurs had initially shown interest in signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, they have rowed back on their interest in him to focus on signing Dragusin. Todibo has been extensively linked with a move to England over the last couple of transfer windows with Newcastle and Manchester United thought to be among the leading candidates for his signature. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who completed a deal for a minority stake in the Red Devils, owns Nice, the club Todibo currently plays for.