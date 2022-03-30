After suffering late back-to-back defeats to Everton and Chelsea, the 16-day gap between fixtures probably came at the right time for Eddie Howe’s side who spent part of the break away in Dubai.

Antonio Conte had no such luck however, as he saw a huge portion of his squad head off for international duties across the globe.

Neither man was in charge the last time the two sides met at St James’s Park in October. On that occasion, a 3-2 Spurs win dampened a party atmosphere on Tyneside which was celebrating seeing its first game under new ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton scoring his first Newcastle United goal away at Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Here we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United:

When is kick-off?

The Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday April 3. Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4.30pm and Martin Atkinson will be the man in the middle.

Is it on TV?

Tottenham Hotspur against Newcastle will be live on TV in the UK. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League begins at 4pm after the conclusion of Everton’s trip to West Ham.

How else can I follow the match?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have live radio commentary of the game.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of all the action during the match, as well as all the latest news and reaction from events that unfold, courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest injury news?

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier will be missing for Newcastle once again this week as they recover from their respective issues.

The Magpies will also be sweating over the fitness of Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar who both had to withdraw from international duty through illness and injury.

Spurs, meanwhile, will assess the fitness of Ben Davies who left the Wales squad earlier this week as a ‘precaution’ after suffering a minor thigh injury.

Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga will certainly miss the game on Sunday whilst Oliver Skipp is a doubt.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.