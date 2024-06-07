Watford 'admire' released Newcastle United star as Championship free agent race hots up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as a former Magpies star is the subject of interest from the Championship.

Watford are reportedly ‘one of a host of Championship clubs’ preparing a move for Matt Ritchie just a week after his departure from Newcastle United was confirmed.

The man that would go on to become a Magpies stalwart initially moved to St James Park from Bournemouth in a £12m deal during the summer of 2016 as Rafa Benitez looked to guide United back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

After scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions to help the Magpies secure promotion during his first season on Tyneside, Ritchie went on to become a mainstay of the side that re-established the club back in English football’s top tier over the coming years.

However, after making just 27 appearances and three starts over the last two seasons, Ritchie’s time as a Magpie will officially come to a close later this month when his current contract comes to an end after he was set for release by Eddie Howe.

In an emotional statement released on the Magpies official website, the former Scotland international said: “After eight incredible years, my journey with Newcastle has come to an end and before I begin to prepare for an exciting new challenge at my new club – I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made my time here so special. To the fans, your unwavering support has and always will mean the world to me.

“From the elation of scoring the winner against Burton Albion as we chased promotion, to a personal highlight of mine, seeing out a 1-0 win over Man United to help secure our Premier League status in 2018 – these moments, where we battled and triumphed together at St. James’ Park, will always hold a special place in my heart. Newcastle United is filled with extraordinary people who made my time here so special. There’s no doubt that I’m leaving this club with friends for life.”

He was someone praised by Howe earlier in the season as the Magpies boss said after he scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth: “He’s an inspirational character behind the scenes. He’s someone who in training every day, he drives standards.

“He’s very vocal, very enthusiastic. Even in the changing room before the game, he’s the one driving the group – and that’s someone who hasn’t played as much as he’d like, but he’s put the team ahead of his own needs.

“When you see someone like that, you just hope they will get their reward. I’ve tried to reward him with my value being as high as it could be and desperately wanting to keep him here last year because of those standards he drives, and because he’s a role model.”

Ritchie has been linked with a move to former club Portsmouth in recent weeks - although there have been suggestions the former Magpies winger would have to take a significant wage cut if he is to return to Fratton Park 13 years after leaving Pompey to join Swindon Town.

