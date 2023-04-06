News you can trust since 1849
West Ham boss admits job is in ‘jeopardy’ after Newcastle Utd loss as Man Utd hot on Magpies’ tail

The latest news headlines from Newcastle United after West Ham win

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Newcastle United remained third in the Premier League table with a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham last night. Their trip to the English capital was their fourth consecutive win in the top flight.

While it was another excellent day for the Magpies, the Hammers took one step closer to relegation and David Moyes was quick to admit that he could be close to losing his job. The Scot has enjoyed huge success with West Ham and led them to the Europa League semi-finals last season, however they have spent a majority of the current campaign battling relegation and now sit above the bottom three on goal difference.

Speaking after the Newcastle defeat, the former Sunderland boss said: “I’ve got no doubt they [the board] are behind me. I’m confident in the way they work and what they think, but if you’re a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight, you’re always in jeopardy and I understand that.

“I might have walked out tonight as well. But sometimes when things aren’t going so well you need everyone behind you. That’s when you stand up and be a true supporter. But I have no qualms with them leaving with a result like that.”

Moyes is one of the final managers remaining in the battle amongst the bottom eight or so clubs, with Nottingham Forest the only other club that haven’t endured a sacking this season. The Irons still have the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Manchester United to face in the final months of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have managed to keep up with Newcastle after last night’s result. The Red Devils claimed a victory of their own as they narrowly beat Brentford thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.

The Magpies’ win over United last time out has put them well and truly in the driving seat, however Erik ten Hag’s side are hot on their tail after picking up their first league win since February. Man United will be confident in their final run-in, with a majority of their games coming against bottom-half sides such as Wolves and Bournemouth.

