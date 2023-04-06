Newcastle United remained third in the Premier League table with a 5-1 thrashing of West Ham last night. Their trip to the English capital was their fourth consecutive win in the top flight.

While it was another excellent day for the Magpies, the Hammers took one step closer to relegation and David Moyes was quick to admit that he could be close to losing his job. The Scot has enjoyed huge success with West Ham and led them to the Europa League semi-finals last season, however they have spent a majority of the current campaign battling relegation and now sit above the bottom three on goal difference.

Speaking after the Newcastle defeat, the former Sunderland boss said: “I’ve got no doubt they [the board] are behind me. I’m confident in the way they work and what they think, but if you’re a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight, you’re always in jeopardy and I understand that.

“I might have walked out tonight as well. But sometimes when things aren’t going so well you need everyone behind you. That’s when you stand up and be a true supporter. But I have no qualms with them leaving with a result like that.”

Moyes is one of the final managers remaining in the battle amongst the bottom eight or so clubs, with Nottingham Forest the only other club that haven’t endured a sacking this season. The Irons still have the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Manchester United to face in the final months of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have managed to keep up with Newcastle after last night’s result. The Red Devils claimed a victory of their own as they narrowly beat Brentford thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.