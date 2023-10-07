West Ham injury news: Hammers to make late call on key player ahead of Newcastle United clash
West Ham will make a late fitness call on one of their key players ahead of the clash with Newcastle United.
West Ham will make a late call on the fitness of striker Michail Antonio ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle United. Antonio missed their Europa League win over Freiburg on Thursday through injury and David Moyes has admitted that he is yet to see the 33-year-old in training this week.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Moyes said: “I will need to see [if Michail is available]. He's not trained yet. He has done some running with the medical team, so over the next couple of days we will see if he is able to play.”
Full-backs Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson also missed Thursday’s match and are not expected to feature against the Magpies as they continue their respective recoveries from hamstring and groin injuries. Newcastle, meanwhile, will make a late decision on Callum Wilson and Joelinton’s availability after the pair missed the win over PSG in midweek through injury.