West Ham will make a late call on the fitness of striker Michail Antonio ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle United. Antonio missed their Europa League win over Freiburg on Thursday through injury and David Moyes has admitted that he is yet to see the 33-year-old in training this week.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Moyes said: “I will need to see [if Michail is available]. He's not trained yet. He has done some running with the medical team, so over the next couple of days we will see if he is able to play.”

