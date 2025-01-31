What Newcastle United's European rivals are saying about the January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Premier League clubs are hoping to complete late deals ahead of Monday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United completed their first major deal of the January transfer window when winger Miguel Almiron sealed a return to former club Atlanta United.

The Paraguayan international joined the Magpies from the MLS side in a reported club record deal six years ago and has scored 30 goals in 223 appearances during his time on Tyneside. Almiron will largely be remembered for netting the opening goal in a memorable 4-1 home win against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on the night Champions League football returned to St James Park and a stunning run of form that proved integral in sealing United’s return to European football’s top table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Alex Murphy and midfielder Isaac Hayden have also departed as they made loan moves to Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth respectively and Under-21s centre-back Charlie McArthur is earning first-team experience working under former Magpies defender Mike Williamson at League Two strugglers Carlisle United. Midfielder Jamie Miley made a permanent exit from Newcastle on Thursday when his move to National League side Hartlepool United was also confirmed.

With the hours ticking down to Monday’s transfer deadline, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has cooled talk of further deals and stated there would only be action in the event of ‘something huge happening’ over the coming days. But what of the clubs competing alongside the Magpies for a place in European competition next season?

Liverpool

The current Premier League leaders have experienced a quiet January so far and their only deals have led to departures. After being recalled from a loan spell with Wigan Athletic, full-back Calvin Ramsay has moved to Scottish club Kilmarnock for the rest of the season. Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has also departed to join Fluminense on a permanent deal after spending the first half of the season at Livingston. However, head coach Arne Slot is not expecting a hectic end of the transfer window and revealed their focus will be on adding to his squad during the summer.

Speaking to the BBC, Slot said: “Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level. I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad. But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal

Much like Liverpool, the Gunners are yet to complete any new additions to their squad and their only activity came when Brazilian winger Marquinhos joined Cruziero on loan after spending a similar spell with Fluminense. The Gunners were unsuccessful with an offer for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in midweek and manager Mikel Arteta is confident his squad will be boosted ahead of Monday’s deadline.

He said: “I'm very confident with the work the club is doing and we are exploring every single opportunity. We are trying everything that we can. We have the intention, purpose and ambition to try to help the team and support the squad to be better. We are actively trying to do that.”

Nottingham Forest

The only new addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad came with the free transfer signing of veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and centre-back Andrew Omobamiele has joined French club Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the season. The Forest head coach has called for patience as he awaits further deals to be completed over the coming days.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: "We have to take care of a lot of situations. Ideally we want things done sooner rather than later. That is what you want, but sometimes it is not possible. We have to be patient and understand the situation because there are two parts involved - the players we want to bring in and the targets we already have and at the same time the players going out. For me, the most important part is to try to find the best solutions for our players, because some of them need to play and some of them need a different project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City

James McAtee potential Man City exit could open the door to a stunning new arrival | Getty Images

The reigning Premier League champions have been January’s biggest spenders after they paid over £100m to land forward Omar Marmoush and young defensive trio Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah. The latter was sent out on loan to Lens and there have been temporary departures for Kyle Walker, Issa Kabore and Josh Wilson-Esbrand. Academy product James McAtee has been linked with a departure - but manager Pep Guardiola delivered a mixed message over the future of the reported Newcastle United target.

He said: "No I don't think so, he is going to stay. We don't have enough players, we have a World Cup at the end of the season, we have a lot of games. I think he can play more minutes, he has to fight and I am really pleased for Macca. But at the same time, maybe an offer arrives at the club says 'listen, we have to sell him'.

Chelsea

Chelsea have recalled defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace and have not completed a new signing this month. There was also just a solitary departure as summer signing Renato Veiga is seeing out the season on loan at Juventus. However, head coach Enzo Maresca is anticipating some activity before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Speaking on Friday, he said: "You can expect players to arrive and you can expect players to be leaving. It is like this in this moment. I don't have any ideas about the ones that can leave and the ones that can arrive. Anything can happen. For me, the main focus is on 48 hours, the game and is the main focus and the most important thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth

The Cherries have been one of the stories of the Premier League season so far and they have added to the in-form squad with the signings of Julio Soler and Matai Akinmboni from Lanus and D.C United respectively. Mark Travers, Philip Billing and Max Aarons have all departed on loan during the last four weeks too. Head coach Andoni Iraola has ruled out any permanent departures after in-form left-back Milos Kerkez was linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins is a boyhood Arsenal fan and it's always been a dream of his to join the Gunners, but Aston Villa aren't planning on facilitating an exit. | Getty Images

Villa have completed two new signings during the first four weeks of the month after landing Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malan and Levante left-back Andres Garcia. Emi Buendia, Lewis Dobbin and Joe Gauci have departed on loan and striker Jhon Duran is rapidly closing in on a big money move to Al-Nassr. Despite interest from Arsenal, Unai Emery is determined to retain the services of England striker Ollie Watkins.

He said: "I don't want [to sell]. It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad. Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker."

Brighton and Hove Albion

The £9m signing of Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez remains Brighton’s only new signing of the January transfer window. There have been departures after Jakub Moder joined Feyenoord in a £1m move and Julio Enciso has joined Premier League rivals Ipswich Town on loan. Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium - and head coach Fabian Hurzeler has already given his take on the future of the Republic of Ireland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The main thing is development, his individual development. That’s what we’re really keen on. I see the future from Evan long-term and I see it here because I like his profile. His profile is really rare on the market, you don’t see it so often, a clear number nine. In the end, it’s also the responsibility for the players to show the potential. So we are talking a lot about Evan’s past, how good he was. In the end no one can get anything back from the past. The only thing is that we know that he has the potential so now it’s about us to help him and him to prove it, to show it every day and also in the games.”

Fulham

Fulham are yet to make any incoming additions or authorise any departures during the January transfer window - but manager Marco Silva has revealed injuries to Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson could force the Cottagers into action before Monday’s deadline.

“Of course, we are going to try,” Silva said. “We are trying to get a player for his [Tete’s] position. We are looking for that position. And of course after the injury to Harry Wilson, we are looking for a player in that position [too]. It doesn’t work in our favour because it’s a very short period of time until the end of the window!”

Your next Newcastle United read: Alexander Isak & £140m Newcastle United trio sent Champions League transfer message