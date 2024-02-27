Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United go in search of just their second FA Cup quarter-final appearance in 17 years when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park tonight. The Magpies were drawn away from home in both previous rounds and have defeated Sunderland and Fulham to reach this stage.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have defeated Cambridge United and Wrexham to book their place in the Fifth Round and have new manager John Eustace in the dugout tonight. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of tonight’s game?

When is Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United?

The FA Cup clash between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United kicks-off at 7:45pm at Ewood Park. Jarred Gillett will referee the game and there will be no VAR in operation.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. BBC One will have full coverage of the match beginning at 7:30pm.

Can Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United be streamed online?

Supporters can stream the match online through BBC iPlayer in the UK.

When will the FA Cup draw take place?

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals is due to take place at around 7pm on Wednesday 28 February. The draw will be broadcast on ITV4 and the winners of tonight’s game will be ball number one.

