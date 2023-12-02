What TV channel is Newcastle United v Man Utd on? Best ways to watch live and highlights
Newcastle United v Manchester United: The Magpies are back in Premier League action to face one of the in form teams of the division.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four days on from their spirited performance in Paris, the Magpies are back in domestic action and face a familiar face. Newcastle have already beaten Manchester United this season, demolishing the Red Devils 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last month, and will be confident of registering another three points in front of their own fans.
However, Erik ten Hag’s side are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League right now and are heading to the north east on the back of a 3-0 win over Everton last weekend and a hard-fought draw against Galatasaray in midweek. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United:
When is Newcastle United v Manchester United?
The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Manchester United kicks-off at 8:00pm at St James’ Park. The match will be refereed by Robert Jones with Michael Salisbury on VAR duty. Jones refereed Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over the Red Devils last month.
Is Newcastle United v Manchester United on TV?
Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on TNT Sports begins at 7pm.
Matches on TNT Sports are usually broadcast at 12:30pm on Saturdays, however, a new rule brought in this season means that any teams competing in the Champions League in midweek will not play in that slot and instead will kick-off at 8pm, to give players an extra few hours of rest.
How else can I follow the game?
Talk Sport and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from St James' Park online and on our social media channels.
How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Manchester United?
Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.
Match of the Day begins at 10.25pm on BBC One and will have highlights of all of Saturday’s Premier League matches. TNT Sports will also replay the game at 8am on Sunday.