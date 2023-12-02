Newcastle United v Manchester United: The Magpies are back in Premier League action to face one of the in form teams of the division.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four days on from their spirited performance in Paris, the Magpies are back in domestic action and face a familiar face. Newcastle have already beaten Manchester United this season, demolishing the Red Devils 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last month, and will be confident of registering another three points in front of their own fans.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League right now and are heading to the north east on the back of a 3-0 win over Everton last weekend and a hard-fought draw against Galatasaray in midweek. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Newcastle United v Manchester United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Manchester United kicks-off at 8:00pm at St James’ Park. The match will be refereed by Robert Jones with Michael Salisbury on VAR duty. Jones refereed Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over the Red Devils last month.

Is Newcastle United v Manchester United on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on TNT Sports begins at 7pm.

Matches on TNT Sports are usually broadcast at 12:30pm on Saturdays, however, a new rule brought in this season means that any teams competing in the Champions League in midweek will not play in that slot and instead will kick-off at 8pm, to give players an extra few hours of rest.

How else can I follow the game?

Talk Sport and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from St James' Park online and on our social media channels.

How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Manchester United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.