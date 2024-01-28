Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday night secured their safe passage to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup for the first time in four years. A first-half strike from Sean Longstaff put the Magpies ahead at the break before Dan Burn on the hour doubled their lead.

It was a solid performance from Howe’s side and one that they will hope can kickstart their league campaign again ahead of their trip to Villa Park on Tuesday night. However, before then, Newcastle will discover who their next FA Cup opponents will be.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Having been drawn against Premier League opposition in four of five domestic cup ties this season - and being picked to face local rivals Sunderland in the other - they may be hoping for a slightly easier tie in the next round. But with just 16 teams left in the competition, there is certainly no guarantee of that.

When is the FA Cup Fifth Round draw?

The FA Cup Fifth Round draw will take place around 2pm today. The draw will be conducted live on ITV before Liverpool’s clash with Norwich City (2:30pm kick-off) and will be able to stream on ITV X.

When will the FA Cup Fifth Round be played?

The next round of the FA Cup will take place in midweek on the week commencing February 26. There will be no replays, therefore the tie will be decided on the night.

What number are Newcastle United in the Fifth Round draw?

Newcastle United will be ball number 16 in the draw. The full list of teams and corresponding ball numbers are:

1) Watford or Southampton

2) Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham

3) AFC Bournemouth

4) West Bromwich Albion or Wolverhampton Wanderers

5) Bristol City or Nottingham Forest

6) Leicester City

7) Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City

8) Chelsea or Aston Villa

9) Maidstone United

10) Liverpool or Norwich City

11) Manchester City

12) Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

13) Luton Town

14) Newport County or Manchester United

15) Brighton & Hove Albion