The January transfer window is open and clubs have another opportunity to strengthen their squads.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United will look to put two very disappointing transfer windows in 2024 behind them this month as they search for ways to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad. However, as usual, they will have to be very careful in ensuring that they do not breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in June - and that begins by not overspending this month. Here, we take a look at all the key dates and what business the Magpies could do before the transfer window closes:

When does the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window opened at midnight, meaning clubs are free to negotiate transfers from now.

When does the January transfer window close?

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday 3 February. French, German, Scottish and French clubs also have until this date to complete their business, although timings of when their respective windows close vary.

The transfer window in Italy shuts on February 1 whilst Turkish clubs have until February 11.

What are Newcastle United’s likely transfer plans?

The club will be keen to strengthen Howe’s options, but, as mentioned, they will have PSR to consider. A big money signing like Anthony Gordon in 2023 is unlikely to happen and certainly won’t unless they sell one of their star men.

A right-winger may be targeted whilst James Trafford remains someone of interest, particularly amid speculation linking Martin Dubravka with a move to Saudi Arabia. Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have been linked with moves away from the club.