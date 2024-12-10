How would the Premier League table currently look if VAR had not been introduced?

VAR wasted little time in making an impact on Newcastle United’s season as the officials at Stockley Park made a big impact on the Magpies first two games of the Premier League campaign.

The opening day of the season will be remembered for a ‘coming together’ between Magpies defender Fabian Schar and Southampton forward Ben Brereton-Diaz that saw the Swiss international shown a red card for forced his head into the visitors striker’s forehead. Although there appeared to be very little contact made between the two players, a VAR review of the incident following the on-field officials decision to dismiss Schar allowed the call to stand.

Eight days later, the Magpies came out on the right side of a VAR call after they looked to have been condemned to a late defeat in their long trip to Bournemouth. The Magpies appeared to have rescued a point as Anthony Gordon cancelled out a Marcus Tavernier opener - but it was the Cherries that were celebrating when Dango Ouattara seemed to have headed a late winner for the hosts. However, another lengthy VAR check saw the goal ruled out after they judged the ball had struck the winger on his arm before making its way beyond Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The use of VAR continues to provoke much discussion across the media and fanbases across the country - but how would the Premier League table look if the system was not in place.

20th - Southampton, 6 points (+1)

VAR had a role to play as the Saints threw away a 2-0 lead against Leicester City. One of the Foxes' three goals came after VAR deemed that Ryan Fraser had pulled Jamie Vardy back, the veteran striker scoring from the spot kick.

19th - Ipswich Town, 7 points (-2)

Would have shared a point with Spurs rather than claiming all three if Dominic Solanke’s goal had stood.

18th - Wolves, 10 points (+1)

Wolves would have claimed a point at Manchester City if VAR had not intervened and ruled that John Stones' 95th-minute winner should stand.

17th - Leicester City, 11 points (-3)

Struggling Leicester City would be even worse off without VAR this season and would be even further set in the relegation mire.

16th - West Ham, 13 points (-2)

Benefited from that late penalty against Manchester United, which Jarrod Bowen converted, to pick up an extra two points thanks to VAR.

15th - Everton, 14 points

14th - Crystal Palace, 15 points (+2)

The Eagles have not been friends of VAR this season with the system costing them two points.

13th- Newcastle United, 18 points (-2)

The Magpies earned a draw at Bournemouth but only after VAR intervened to rule out a late winner for the home side. Everton also had a goal ruled out by VAR, meaning what already feels like an underwhelming season for the Magpies could have been even worse.

12th - Manchester United, 20 points (+1)

The Red Devils would have likely picked up at least an extra point with a draw against Brighton should a Joshua Zirkzee goal have stood. Instead, it was correctly ruled out for offside.

11th- Tottenham Hotspur, 21 points (+1)

Would have picked up a point against Ipswich Town if Dominic Solanke's goal had stood.

10th - Fulham, 22 points (-1)

Wouldn't have picked up a point against Arsenal last weekend if Bukayo Saka's goal had stood.

9th - Brentford, 23 points

8th- Brighton, 24 points

7th- Nottingham Forest, 25 points

6th - Aston Villa, 25 points

The Villains were awarded a penalty against Crystal Palace thanks to VAR, but Youri Tielemans saw his spot kick saved anyway.

5th- AFC Bournemouth, 26 points (+2)

It's been an impressive campaign from the Cherries, who would have even more points if VAR wasn't in place after they were denied a late win against Newcastle United in the early weeks of the season.

4th - Manchester City, 25 points (-2)

The Champions would be two points worse off without VAR as the system helped award the John Stones winner against Wolves after what was a lengthy review that still caused some controversy.

3rd - Chelsea, 30 points (-1)

The Blues picked up an extra point thanks to VAR spotting that Kai Havertz was offside for Arsenal, denying the Germany international from scoring against his old club.

2nd - Arsenal, 33 points (+4)

The Gunners would have an extra four points if Kai Havertz's opener against Chelsea had stood, as well as Bukayo Saka's winner at Craven Cottage.

The league leaders would be two points worse off without VAR this season but would still be top of the table.