Newcastle United host Thomas Frank’s side aiming to get their hectic upcoming fixture schedule off to the best possible start. With Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League games all to play this month, the clash with Brentford provides a great opportunity to get their season back on track.

However, the Magpies will have to do this without the midfield pair of Sandro Tonali and Joelinton as Eddie Howe opts to rotate the team that started their defeat at the Amex Stadium. Joelinton, will miss the clash with the Bees altogether having not been named in Howe’s matchday squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Brazilian featured for his national side during the international break, including a match against Peru on Wednesday, but will not feature against the Bees after picking up a knee injury. Bruno Guimaraes, who started that game against Peru, will feature against Frank’s side.

Tonali’s absence, meanwhile, comes after he missed Italy’s win over Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday with a ‘slight muscle injury’. The 23-year-old has started every game this season but will have to settle for a place on the bench as he recuperates from the knock he picked up whilst on international duty.

Miguel Almiron, who had started all four of Newcastle’s league games thus far this campaign, will also not feature against the Bees. Almiron has been named on the bench though, suggesting the Paraguayan has been simply rested following international duty with Paraguay ahead of the trip to the San Siro on Tuesday.