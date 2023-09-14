Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United host Brentford on Saturday knowing a win is needed to lift the mood around the group after three straight defeats. However, their task won’t be easy against a Bees side that are yet to taste defeat so far this season.

Despite losing Ivan Toney to an eight-month suspension, Brentford have been able to cope with his absence so far this campaign and Thomas Frank believes his side are capable of getting results without the England international. Frank said: “We lost Ivan (Toney) as a top player and we scored eight goals in our first four matches.

“I'm pretty sure there's a lot of teams envious of us and our ability to score goals."

Toney has netted three times against Newcastle for the Bees, including a penalty in both meetings between the sides last season. Although Nick Pope ended his perfect Premier League penalty record at the Gtech Stadium in April, Toney converted another on the stroke of half-time to put his side ahead in that game before a second-half turnaround, completed by Alexander Isak, gave the Magpies all three points. That win completed a double over the Bees and ensured Newcastle remained unbeaten against Brentford in the top-flight.