‘Envious of us’ - Newcastle United given clear warning by Thomas Frank amid Ivan Toney absence
Newcastle United v Brentford: The Premier League resumes this weekend as Eddie Howe’s side try to put three defeats in a row behind them.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United host Brentford on Saturday knowing a win is needed to lift the mood around the group after three straight defeats. However, their task won’t be easy against a Bees side that are yet to taste defeat so far this season.
Despite losing Ivan Toney to an eight-month suspension, Brentford have been able to cope with his absence so far this campaign and Thomas Frank believes his side are capable of getting results without the England international. Frank said: “We lost Ivan (Toney) as a top player and we scored eight goals in our first four matches.
“I'm pretty sure there's a lot of teams envious of us and our ability to score goals."
Toney has netted three times against Newcastle for the Bees, including a penalty in both meetings between the sides last season. Although Nick Pope ended his perfect Premier League penalty record at the Gtech Stadium in April, Toney converted another on the stroke of half-time to put his side ahead in that game before a second-half turnaround, completed by Alexander Isak, gave the Magpies all three points. That win completed a double over the Bees and ensured Newcastle remained unbeaten against Brentford in the top-flight.
Toney, meanwhile, would feature just five more times before being handed an eight-month ban from football. The 27-year-old cannot return to action for Brentford until mid-January and speculation surrounding his immediate future at the club, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle all linked with January moves for Toney, could mean he has already played his last game for Brentford.