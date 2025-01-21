Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as one reported Newcastle United target gives a hint over his future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have already been given an insight into how one reported transfer target views a potential move away from his current club.

With Magpies winger Miguel Almiron rapidly closing in on a return to former club Atlanta United after the MLS outfit were said to have submitted a £10m bid for the Paraguay international, Newcastle are said to be keen to strengthen their options in wide areas over the next two transfer windows. Despite links with the likes of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, the latest speculation in Spain has linked the Magpies with a move for Villarreal winger Alex Baena as he continues to shine with the La Liga outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-times capped Spain international, who was part of La Roja squad that were victorious at Euro 2024, is said to be attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest - but the latest speculation has suggested Newcastle are ready to trigger a £51m release clause in Baena’s contract and try to tempt the winger to the Premier League. The Villarreal academy product has already opened up on talk of a possible move away from the Estadi de la Ceràmica and laid out certain criteria for any club that are interested in his services.

Speaking about his future last month, Baena told Spanish media: “I have always said, and I will always say that in order to leave Villarreal, it would have to be a better team, and a better team than Villarreal would be a ‘top 10’ in the world. I have always said that Villarreal is the club of my life and that I am happy here. If that opportunity ever comes, we will look at everything for the good of both of us.”

The winger also stressed he was at his ‘best and happiest’ with Villarreal and remains fully focused on helping his side in their bid to see off the challenges of the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad to secure a top four spot in La Liga.

He said: “I try not to look (at speculation), they always send me things or they come to me, but nothing. I am focused on finishing the season at Villarreal, and on continuing here, which is where I am best and happiest. In the end things come your way and you are always focused on what you do and what you can do now.”

Baena will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when Villarreal face a tough-looking trip to title contenders Atletico Madrid.