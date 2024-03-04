South Shields captain hoping home comforts can boost promotion push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields captain Blair Adams his relishing the challenges that lie in wait as the Mariners look to boost their push for promotion into the National League over the next seven days.

Home games with fellow play-off contenders Brackley Town and Chorley have taken on extra significance after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at King’s Lynn Town left Elliott Dickman’s side sat four points adrift of the National League North play-off spots. But with key midfielder Robert Briggs one of a number of players set to return to contention in time for Saturday’s meeting with Brackley, Adams believes there is plenty to look forward to for his side as they look to force their way back into the play-off picture.

South Shields duo Robert Briggs and Blair Adams at the North East Football Writers Association awards.

“We were disappointed with the result on Saturday but we have players coming back,” he told The Gazette.

“Obviously, Briggsy missed last week with a suspension and we have two or three others that are coming back into the team. There are two home games to look forward to and I think the big thing over the next few weeks is we play a lot of our promotion rivals. So there are games to look forward to.”

Adams was speaking at Sunday night’s North East Football Writers Association awards night as the Mariners’ Northern Premier League title win saw them recognised alongside the likes of Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier and Middlesbrough youngster Hayden Hackney at Ramside Hall in Durham.

The former Coventry City and Hartlepool United defender reflected on the achievement as the Mariners made their latest step up the non-league pyramid and stressed their award was a reward for hardworking individuals across the club.

“It’s the first time I’ve been at an event like this and it’s fantastic for the club to be recognised for what was an unbelievable achievement,” he explained.