South Shields boss hoping for more new signings 'in the next week'

South Shields manager Ian Watson is hoping to be active in the transfer market once again as his squad prepare to return to pre-season training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Ian Watson has revealed he is hoping to add at least one new player to his squad by the end of the week.

The former Gateshead and Carlisle United assistant manager was named as Mariners boss last month and he will kickstart their preparations for the new National League North season when pre-season training gets underway later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Watson has wasted little time in adding to his ranks after he secured a deal for former Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler following his departure from the National League club and a second deal in as many days was completed when the Mariners sealed the signature of Hartlepool United wing-back Dan Dodds. Former Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly became the third new addition of the summer on Monday after the talented midfielder enjoyed a productive loan spell with National League North rivals Darlington last season.

There are still several gaps to be filled within the Mariners squad after the likes of Tom Broadbent, Myles Boney and Dillon Morse all left the club over the last month - and Watson has confirmed there are a couple of deals that are being focused on as he prepares to work with his new squad for the first time.

He told The Gazette: “It’s always the same with the summer and recruitment because players are speaking to a lot of clubs and we are speaking to a lot of players. There are a couple that we have really honed in on and we are trying to be as patient as we can and we are close to getting a couple over the line in the next week. By the time we get to pre-season, I would hope to have one or two more in because we are back on Thursday so it’s not that long - but I am hoping to have one or two in by then.

“I am over the moon with how it’s gone so far, there is no panic, I’m really calm and one things I’ve learnt over the years doing this is you don’t have to rush into something, if it doesn’t feel right then it doesn’t feel right for a reason. I don’t want to bring in squad players, I only want players that will effect the starting eleven. Every player we bring in will be someone I think can be in the starting eleven and we will bring in the right characters on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan targets

Dylan Stephenson celebrates his second goal in South Shields 2-1 home win against Scunthorpe United (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The Mariners have used the loan system to their benefit in recent seasons with the likes of Stockport County wing-back Jid Okeke, Leeds United prospect Joe Richards and former Newcastle United youngster Dylan Stephenson all enjoying productive temporary stints at the 1st Cloud Arena during that time.

Watson admitted he will turn to the loan market once again this summer - but warned he will have to show patience as clubs consider the next stage in the development of their most promising players.

He said: “We will use the loan market as well and with that you have to wait because clubs want players with them during pre-season, to train and play with them, so we will have to wait for all of that to pass before we dip into the loan market.”