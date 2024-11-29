South Shields urged to end positive week on a high against Peterborough Sports

South Shields are back on home soil on Saturday when they face National League North rivals Peterborough Sports at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Elliott Dickman wants South Shields to round off their ‘best week of the season’ by claiming a home win against Peterborough Sports on Saturday afternoon.

The Mariners kicked off the week by bouncing back from their FA Trophy exit at the hands of Spennymoor Town by romping to a 5-1 victory against struggling Farsley Celtic before following that up with an impressive 4-2 win at Alfreton Town in midweek. Both Paul Blackett and Coleby Shepherd scored twice at the Impact Arena to ensure Dickman’s men will head into Saturday’s clash with the Turbines knowing a third consecutive maximum can take them to within touching distance of the National League North play-off places.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach warned his players they ‘can’t afford to rest of their laurels’ as they look to send themselves into December on a positive note.

He told The Gazette: “We have had some really good internal conversations as a group, players and staff together and we set a mini target for these three games. We are on target for that but the main thing is we wanted this to be a really good week and a really strong week that can help us build some momentum going into what is always a big month in the season. We have to finish the week off with a strong performance and result in front of our own supporters so the players will know they can’t afford to rest on our laurels. We have done well, we are delighted for what we have done so far but we have a job to done on Saturday so we must make sure we are fully prepared for what we fully appreciate will be another difficult game on Saturday.”

Dickman could consider handing a start to Coleby Shepherd after the former Whitby Town man scored twice in the midweek win against Alfreton and recent signing Iestyn Hughes could make his home debut after he was handed a start at the Impact Arena just over 24 hours after joining the Mariners.