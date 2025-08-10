5 players that could leave Newcastle United this month - and 3 that will not

Newcastle United are facing some big decisions before a difficult summer transfer window comes to a close next month.

This has been yet another challenging transfer window for Newcastle United as they have reportedly missed out on several high-profile targets and have witnessed a saga playing out over one of their key players.

The likes of Liam Delap, James Trafford, Joao Pedro and Bryan Mbeumo have been linked with moves to St James Park since the Magpies secured qualification for the Champions League last season - but they have all opted to move elsewhere and will visit St James Park in opposition colours during the new campaign. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko became the latest addition to that unwanted list on Saturday when it was confirmed the Slovenia international had joined Premier League rivals Manchester United - despite Newcastle offering a club record bid for his services.

There is believed to have been progress in the transfer market in recent days as a deal for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw moves closer and there appears to be some hope over an agreement being reached for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, who has been linked with a move to Tyneside on several occasions in recent months.

There will also be outgoings over the coming weeks as the summer transfer window reaches its closing stages - but which players look set to leave Newcastle before deadline day and who will stick around as Eddie Howe looks to build on the success of a historic season last time out?

5 players that could leave Newcastle United this month

Newcastle United reserve goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos pictured during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Odysseas Vlachodimos

The Greece international appears to be on the brink of confirming a temporary end to his time on Tyneside after making just a solitary appearance in a Carabao Cup win against AFC Wimbledon last season. Vlachodimos is believed to have been the subject of interest from La Liga duo Real Betis and Sevilla in recent weeks - and is now undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to the latter of that duo this weekend.

Aidan Harris

The Washington-born youngster has been training alongside the Magpies senior goalkeepers over the last year and is believed to have impressed Eddie Howe during that time. Harris was an unused substitute in the goalless draw in a Champions League group stage game at Serie A giants AC Milan and has been a regular in United’s academy sides over the last two seasons. The Gazette understands the young keeper has been offered on loan to a number of non-league clubs as Newcastle look to allow him to earn senior experience away from St James Park.

Harrison Ashby

The former West Ham United defender has spent the majority of his time as a Magpie out on loan after spending time with Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers since joining United in January 2023. Ashby has featured for the first team in pre-season but seems unlikely to make a competitive debut with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth all sat ahead of him. Another loan move seems likely and there is believed to be interest from Championship clubs.

Alfie Harrison

Newcastle are facing major decisions over the short-term futures of several of their most promising prospects and former Manchester City youngster Harrison is very much at the top of that list. The versatile midfielder impressed for the Magpies Under-21s last season and has been a regular feature within the senior setup during their pre-season campaign. However, Harrison could well head out on loan and earn a first shot at gaining first team experience away from St James Park.

Alexander Isak

There is no question the saga over Isak’s future on Tyneside has tainted Newcastle’s preparations for what should have been one of the most exciting seasons in their recent history. Liverpool have already had one bid rejected for the Sweden international and it was a bid that was believed to have fallen some way short of United’s reported £150 million valuation of their club record signing. As it stands, Isak is training alone and is not under consideration for a return to training alongside his Magpies team-mates. Howe has commented at length on what could lie ahead for Isak over the weekend and should Newcastle bring in at least two forwards, it would be no surprise if the former Real Sociedad man got his wish of a move to the reigning Premier League champions. However, that will only come if the Reds get closer to Newcastle’s asking price before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September.

3 players that will not leave Newcastle United this month

AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Gordon

Just 12 months have passed since there was intense speculation over Gordon’s future on Tyneside as Liverpool were reportedly keen to take advantage of United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. It would be safe to say the England winger perhaps fell short of his usual high standards on occasions last season but has spoken of his determination to impress during the upcoming campaign. A fully fit and focused Gordon is as dangerous as any Premier League winger - and that is the Gordon Newcastle fans will hope to see this season.

Sandro Tonali

There was some speculation suggesting Juventus were keen to take the Italy international back to Serie A this summer in a deal that would have seen a number of their players moving to Tyneside in a part-exchange move. However, it is quite clear to see Eddie Howe adores Tonali and views the former AC Milan star as a key cog in a well-oiled midfield machine. Tonali already looks set to play an integral role as Newcastle look to challenge on a number of fronts this season.

Kieran Trippier

There have been doubts over Trippier’s future at Newcastle over the last 12 months and the former England international has been linked with a move to a number of clubs over that time. However, things appear to have settled down for Trippier and he seems at ease with his role within Eddie Howe’s squad and looks fit and ready for the new season. The former Atletico Madrid man is a setter of high standards within the United ranks and that will mean he will remain key this season.

