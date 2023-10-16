‘I hope’ - Newcastle United star drops exciting update amid contract ‘talks’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is among a clutch of players, including club captain Jamaal Lascelles, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. This means that should a new deal fail to be agreed with the Switzerland international, then he is free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs from January 1.

Schar’s form this season means there will likely be a number of clubs interested in signing him once the January transfer window opens, giving Newcastle United just a few weeks to sort out his future. Recent reports have indicated that the club and Schar are in talks over a new deal and comments from the 31-year-old suggest that he sees his future on Tyneside.

Speaking to Blick, Schar said: “Newcastle is my second home. Team, coach, club – I feel very comfortable. I really enjoy it and I hope that this journey continues.”

Schar joined Newcastle back in 2018 and renewed his previous deal in 2022 after some brilliant form under Howe. His move to Tyneside from Deportivo La Coruna cost just £3.5m and his head coach was recently asked how much he believes Schar would be worth in today’s market.

Howe responded: “If he was starting his career now, he’d be worth an absolute fortune. He’s a top player and I’m really pleased that he’s getting the consistency and the accolades for his performances.”