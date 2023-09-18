AC Milan suffer major injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash but ex-Chelsea man set for return
AC Milan v Newcastle United injury news: Both teams have injury worries heading into Tuesday evening’s game.
Newcastle United’s long-awaited return to the Champions League begins at the San Siro when they face last season’s semi-finalists AC Milan. However, both the Magpies and the Rossoneri have a couple of injury worries before their meeting.
The hosts look set to be without defender Pierre Kalulu after the 23-year-old missed AC Milan’s 5-1 defeat to Inter at the weekend. Kalulu’s absence meant that Malick Thiaw partnered Simon Kjaer in defence with former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori also suspended for the weekend’s game.
Whilst Kalulu is set to spend a period of time on the sidelines, Tomori will return from suspension on Tuesday evening and is available to face the Magpies. The 25-year-old has featured against Newcastle twice during his career, winning one and losing the other.
Stefano Pioli’s side will be aiming to put in a performance against Newcastle following their heavy defeat in the Milan derby on Saturday evening and will likely be hoping former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud can continue his impressive form against the Magpies at the San Siro. The Frenchman has scored nine times against Newcastle during his career and has been on the winning side in 13 of 14 meetings.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will be without Joelinton after Eddie Howe revealed he ‘had a recurrence to his knee injury playing for Brazil’ and that he would be missing for a couple of weeks. Joelinton will join Joe Willock and Emil Krafth on the sidelines, but Sandro Tonali and Miguel Almiron, who started Saturday’s win over Brentford on the bench, will be available for selection.