Newcastle United’s long-awaited return to the Champions League begins at the San Siro when they face last season’s semi-finalists AC Milan. However, both the Magpies and the Rossoneri have a couple of injury worries before their meeting.

The hosts look set to be without defender Pierre Kalulu after the 23-year-old missed AC Milan’s 5-1 defeat to Inter at the weekend. Kalulu’s absence meant that Malick Thiaw partnered Simon Kjaer in defence with former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori also suspended for the weekend’s game.

Newcastle United news:

Whilst Kalulu is set to spend a period of time on the sidelines, Tomori will return from suspension on Tuesday evening and is available to face the Magpies. The 25-year-old has featured against Newcastle twice during his career, winning one and losing the other.

Stefano Pioli’s side will be aiming to put in a performance against Newcastle following their heavy defeat in the Milan derby on Saturday evening and will likely be hoping former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud can continue his impressive form against the Magpies at the San Siro. The Frenchman has scored nine times against Newcastle during his career and has been on the winning side in 13 of 14 meetings.