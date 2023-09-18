Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle were handed a very tough Champions League group alongside AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund. Following a two decade absence from the competition, the Magpies head into Tuesday’s match, and likely their five upcoming group games, as underdogs against some of European football’s most iconic teams.

However, Fabian Schar has revealed he and his teammates won’t be overawed by the occasion and has stressed that despite being placed in a tough group, they will look to stamp their mark on the competition. Schar said: “They’re going to be exciting games. You can’t do anything about the draw so we will take it as it comes.

“We’re just looking forward to the Champions League games. We worked one year to be in the Champions League and I think we have a very strong team.

“When we are there, we want to go and compete against the very best teams. That’s what we are going for.

“We know it is going to be very difficult”

The defender also revealed that he and his teammates watched the draw together as Newcastle were paired with Milan, PSG and Dortmund - a group that has many people salivating. “We watched it together.” Schar said.