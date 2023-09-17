Newcastle United told key to success against AC Milan by ex-Leeds United ace
Newcastle United face AC Milan in their first Champions League appearance for over two decades.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United kick-off their Champions League campaign at the San Siro on Tuesday evening and former player Alan Smith has urged Eddie Howe’s team to enjoy the occasion. Recalling his experience of playing there with Leeds, Smith has advised his former side to use the energy of the travelling supporters to harness their performance against last season’s semi-finalists.
Speaking about Premier League Betting to BoyleSports, Smith said: “I'd say just enjoy it. That was one of my favourite evenings.
“Playing against the likes of Maldini and Shevchenko is what you dream of as a kid. I feel like going there and enjoying it and taking it in will be a big part of the game plan. The Geordies will travel in force and they'll probably be as loud as the Milan fans!
“When Leeds played there, we had 7 or 8,000 of our fans there, and that helped a lot. I played like an old-fashioned centre-forward that night - holding the ball up, fighting for the ball against defenders. It was nothing fancy. It was just a real performance and we got a result.
“We drew and qualified for the next round. I'll never forget it.”
Newcastle’s clash with AC Milan kicks-off at 5:45pm and will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK. Howe’s side will be backed by a sold-out away end in Italy with supporters having been advised to ensure they arrive to the stadium early so they are able to enter the ground in plenty of time before kick-off.