Alan Shearer points to key factor that can help Newcastle United beat Manchester City

The Magpies legend has had his say ahead of Newcastle United's home clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Eddie Howe’s side will have to feed off the St James Park atmosphere if they are to inflict a first defeat of the season on Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men travel to Tyneside for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off looking to extend their unbeaten run to a sixth game and temporarily extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. City dropped points for the first time this season last weekend when they battled to a 2-2 home draw with title rivals Arsenal - but they suffered a major blow when influential midfielder Rodri suffered an ACL injury that seems likely to have brought a premature end to his season. Games on Tyneside between the two sides have provided entertaining affairs in recent years and Shearer believes the Gallowgate faithful will have a big part to play if Howe’s side are to claim a notable win this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

He said: “Over the years, we’ve seen some blockbuster games between Newcastle and City at St Jame’s Park, and I’m expecting the same again for a couple of reasons. Newcastle's cup game has been cancelled so they have a free week in terms of no midweek football. Man City on the other hand will go into the game without Rodri. Having said that, Man City can still hurt you with the players they have. It'll be a really tough game. City will still be favourites for the title and favourites for this game but it'll be a really good atmosphere and Newcastle will have to feed off that.”

Newcastle head into the game looking to bounce back from a deeply disappointing defeat at Fulham after a lacklustre performance at Craven Cottage was severely punished. Goals from Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson were enough to condemn the Magpies for a first defeat of the season and Shearer believes the game will act as ‘an eye-opener’ as United aim to return to winning ways in one of their toughest tests of the season.

He said: “When you're as poor as they were against Fulham, you have a right of response and they have to respond in the right way because, prior to last week, without playing well they were getting results, so the match against Fulham was a bit of an eye opener and a reminder to who and what Newcastle are.

“So many games last year and the year before, Newcastle's identity was about pressing teams, being aggressive, putting teams under huge pressure with energy and determination and we haven't seen that yet this season so they have to get that back into their game. If they can do that on Saturday then it'll be really tough for Man City. I'm going to go for a draw.”