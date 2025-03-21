Arsenal are reportedly progressing on signing an ‘alternative’ to Bruno Guimaraes as they look to be frustrated in their attempts to lure the Brazilian from St James’ Park.

Guimaraes became the first Newcastle United captain in 70 years to lift a major domestic trophy at Wembley on Sunday - ending seven decades of hurt for Magpies fans around the world. Guimaraes has not only become a fan favourite on Tyneside, but has etched his name in the club’s history - something he has stated from day one that he wanted to do during his time in black and white.

“It's all for these fans,” a visibly emotional Guimaraes told Sky Sports on the Wembley pitch. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today.”

Despite becoming a Newcastle United hero, and the leader of a team that has lifted silverware this season, speculation linking Guimaraes with a move to Arsenal emerged almost as soon as John Brooks had blown the full-time whistle at Wembley.

Arsenal’s Bruno Guimaraes transfer links

Like his teammate Alexander Isak, Guimaraes’ name has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Even before leaving France to join Eddie Howe’s side, Guimaraes was linked with a switch to the Gunners, but it was the Magpies that swooped for his signature.

In recent times, the 27-year-old has again emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta’s side, although it seems that they will be moving in a different direction this summer. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who was on the brink of joining Liverpool last summer before opting to stay at the La Liga side, is reportedly Arsenal’s top target this summer, instead of Guimaraes.

This is a view that has been echoed by David Ornstein in recent times who wrote in the Athletic: ‘This is a personal opinion rather than sourced information but I don’t see Arsenal signing Zubimendi and Guimaraes.

‘We know about the historical Guimaraes links but that ship seemed to have sailed. I’m not sure I can envisage Arsenal paying the kind of money Newcastle would ask for him (who, like Alexander Isak, they probably want to keep), especially given that he turns 28 this year.

‘Zubimendi is at a very advanced stage and the anticipation inside Arsenal is that he’s coming in. That deal would be a significant financial outlay, as would any move for a striker.’