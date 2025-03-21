Sandro Tonali starred on international duty as he opened the scoring for Italy in their Nations League Quarter-Final match against Germany.

Tonali, fresh from a dominant performance at Wembley on Sunday, returned to the San Siro as Italy played the first-leg of a Nations League quarter-final against Germany. The Italians qualified for the Nations League quarter-final after finishing in second place in a tough group alongside France, who finished top, Belgium, and Israel. Germany, who topped their group ahead of the Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina, were their opponents with Italy forced to play the first-leg at home before their second-leg in Dortmund on Sunday.

Italy got their quarter-final off to a perfect start in Milan though, as returning hometown hero Tonali netted in the ninth minute. The Magpies man seized on a loose ball in the box to power home and put his nation into the lead on his 22nd cap.

The former AC Milan midfielder hadn’t scored at club level since a brace against Brentford at St James’ Park in December but now has two goals in his last three matches for Italy, adding to his strike against Belgium in November. However, Italy couldn’t capitalise on their early lead and saw that advantage evaporate within four minutes of the second-half when Tim Kleindienst equalised for Germany.

Kleindiest was given the freedom of Milan in the box to plant a header beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma. Leon Goretzka then nipped in front of a defender to head home from a corner to put his side into the lead with 15 minutes to go.

The hosts were unable to recover from that deficit and left the San Siro with a deficit to overturn at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday with many of their players handed a ‘reality check’ by Italian media. As player ratings from the game started to filter in, many of those in blue failed to score higher than a six, with just Nico Barrella and Tonali coming out of the game with credit.

Sandro Tonali ratings v Germany

Football Italia: Tonali 7.5 – Scored his second international goal after a quick counter-attack. Could have netted the second one from outside the box before the break, but his shot from the edge of the box was blocked. Inspired. A magical week.

Cult of Calcio: Sandro Tonali – 7.5: The Newcastle Star had a fabulous outing on his San Siro return. Broke the deadlock with a well-taken shot and put Kean and Raspadori on with lovely flicks. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Fotmob: Sandro Tonali = 8.6/10

Such a performance from Tonali means he is almost certainly guaranteed to start again for Italy on Sunday in what will be their final game of this month’s international break. The 24-year-old will then have over a week to recover before returning to action for Newcastle United.

The Magpies, because they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton, do not have a match next weekend and will instead play Brentford in the Premier League in their next outing. St James’ Park is the venue for that match on Wednesday 2 April as they look to finish their league campaign on a high after triumphing in the Carabao Cup at Wembley.