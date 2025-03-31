Arsenal reportedly want to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer after being met with frustration in their pursuit of Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Arsenal are developing ‘strong interest’ in one of Europe’s top strikers as an alternative to Alexander Isak this summer.

Arsenal are ‘developing a strong interest’ Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer as they look to be frustrated in their pursuit of Alexander Isak. According to the Athletic, the Gunners have turned their attentions towards the former Coventry City man who has scored 42 times for his club this season, averaging a goal a game for the Portuguese side.

Gyokeres, who is an international teammate of Isak with Sweden, has scored 15 times in just 26 games at international level, but didn’t feature in the most recent international break after withdrawing through injury. Isak, meanwhile, after a disappointing performance against Luxembourg starred in Sweden’s 5-1 win over Northern Ireland, grabbing an assist and a goal in that game.

Interest from the Emirates Stadium in Gyokeres comes as Mikel Arteta is forced to play former Magpies man Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker following season-ending injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Before moving to Portugal, Gyokeres scored 43 times in 116 appearances for Coventry City and had been on the books at Brighton and Hove Albion, playing just eight times for the Seagulls before eventually moving to Coventry on a permanent basis.

Arsenal, who currently sit second in the Premier League, have also shown an interest in Benjamin Sesko this summer. However, recent reports have suggested that Gyokeres is a ‘more prominent candidate’ for the Gunners this summer.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak transfer stance

Newcastle United have long insisted that Isak is not for sale. It is understood that only bids well in excess of £100m would even be entertained by the Magpies - a price tag that will put off most clubs in world football.

Whilst interest from Liverpool and Arsenal has been reported on recently, there is little appetite on Tyneside to lose their star man with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan instructing chiefs at the club to keep Isak at the club and build for a future with him at the club, rather than away from it. Isak, who was front and centre of the club’s Carabao Cup celebrations on Saturday, was asked about his future at St James’ Park as he reported for international duty earlier this month: “There's not much to say, really.” Isak replied.

“I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League. That's where my focus lies.”

The summer transfer window will look a little different this year, with English clubs able to buy players from June 1-June 10 before the window is then temporarily closed. It will reopen on June 16 and clubs will have until 1 September to conclude their transfer dealings.